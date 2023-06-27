The 30th annual Salida ArtWalk offered engaging demonstrations, history, music and all kinds of art vendors and displays Friday through Sunday in downtown galleries, along F Street, in Riverside Park and at Salida SteamPlant.
“For me it’s an opportunity to come out as a newer artist and have a venue to sell my work,” artist Doug Gritzmacher said. “It’s great to connect with businesses in the community.” Gritzmacher, a filmmaker and photographer, started abstract painting last year and sold his work on F Street during this year’s ArtWalk.
Maysville artist Chris Springer, while having sold his work at the Colorado Wool Company in the past, decided to try his work at ArtWalk for the first time and passed out greeting cards. “It gives me something to do, and people enjoy it,” he said of his craft.
Shark Lambdin and Kamber Sokulsky of Black Hand Forge blacksmith and elemental designs were set up in Riverside Park, where they worked with metal.
“We make noise when we’re working and stuff so we can’t be in the street necessarily, so we like the park a lot,” Lambdin said. Saturday’s turnout was a pleasant surprise for them, he said, as Friday’s crowd had been “tumbleweeds.”
“We really appreciate the volunteers,” Lambdin added. “They do their best to treat us well.”
“Last year we were kind of missing people here,” ArtWalk organizer Cristy Sower said. “This year people were just kind of stepping up … It takes a village because we still need volunteers. It’s all about the town responding.”
Something was “fishy” in Riverside Park Friday and Sunday. Mosaic artist Anne Walker organized a community craft where visitors could make their own mosaic fish to become a part of a community mural.
There were three different fish designs, 8-10 inches in length. Walker said she hopes the mural can go in a community space when finished.
Another project in the park Saturday and Sunday involved an aerial rig and suspended, swinging painters.
The project, titled “Pollock in the Park,” was conceived by Leslie Matthews at a Salida Council for the Arts board meeting and run primarily by Ken Brandon and Curtis Killorn.
Jackson Pollock was a famous American painter and a prominent figure in the abstract impressionist movement.
The art project, depicting Salida’s heart-shaped logo, mimicked Pollock’s “drip technique,” and involved the painters, members of the public, swinging over the giant canvas while squirting strings of paint. The aerial rig was provided by Salida Circus.
Killorn said they are hoping to be able to hang the project in a public space. “Hint, hint, city,” he joked.
For the first time, a dance party was held Saturday evening in Riverside Park to celebrate the 30th annual ArtWalk. Salidan John Michael “Peak Beats” Kreski was the DJ.
“Props to John Michael,” attendee Tina Gramann said. “He’s a really good mixer. It was fun to watch the crowd that kept coming in; they were drawn to the music.”
The dance was an opportunity for artists, volunteers, community and visitors to have fun, Gramann said.
She said the best part of ArtWalk for her was working on the History of Artists project, which she put together for display in the Steam Plant ballroom. “I spent the last six months talking to artists that moved here in the beginning,” she said.
The exhibit included ArtWalk memorabilia, historical articles and pictures from Salida’s art history, which started primarily in the 1970s and ’80s, after the Climax Mine closed and there was affordable space to live and work, Gramann said.
“Artists worked together, formed different organizations,” she said, especially when it came to advertising their venues. “They had to agree on what they wanted to do and then they committed,” she said. “It was different; now you can just do social media.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.