The 30th annual Salida ArtWalk offered engaging demonstrations, history, music and all kinds of art vendors and displays Friday through Sunday in downtown galleries, along F Street, in Riverside Park and at Salida SteamPlant.

“For me it’s an opportunity to come out as a newer artist and have a venue to sell my work,”  artist Doug Gritzmacher said. “It’s great to connect with businesses in the community.” Gritzmacher, a filmmaker and photographer, started abstract painting last year and sold his work on F Street during this year’s ArtWalk.

