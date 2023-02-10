by Paul J. Goetz
Managing Editor
John Pyson’s retrospective presentation of the work of artist Eugene “Gene” Diodato Jr. is featured at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., through Feb. 28.
Pyson, a collector of Diodato’s art and a personal friend of the artist for the last 30 years of his life, has on loan the art of this prolific local plein air painter.
Pyson said there are about 40 paintings at the show and none of them have been seen before. All paintings are for sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to the SteamPlant.
The show opened Thursday with a Salida Council for the Arts Creative Mixer.
Diodato died in 2013 after following a 35-year passion that kept him rooted in Central Colorado, living in his fifth wheel with his wife Fran and painting en plein air daily.
Pyson said he would come into Salida as winter was settling into the high country and sell a few paintings. “I would be driving around the high country and see him on the side of the road painting,” Pyson said.
“He continued to paint outdoors even in later years when he was at Columbine Manor,” Pyson said.
Several publications have written about the artist, including the Western Art Collector, March 2021 edition.
He was a painter of light and color.
“When I paint I am conscious not of isolated and inanimate objects but of the revelation of form by light in a world which is a living whole,” Diodato wrote.
Painting was personal for the local artist, and it gave reason to his existence. “I paint for the same reason grass grows. It is a way of saying ‘yes’ to life.
“It is a very personal and active process by which one simultaneously discovers and creates the relationship between himself and the world,” he wrote.
