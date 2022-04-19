Salida City Council will adjourn to executive session to discuss City Administrator Drew Nelson’s annual performance evaluation at the end of its meeting today.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Touber Building, 488 E. First St.
Executive sessions are closed to the public.
During the regular meeting, council will consider Resolution 2022-14, to reauthorize the temporary closure of a portion of F Street and provide a revised procedure for liquor licensees to obtain authorization for outdoor use.
In a memo to the council, Nelson said state liquor laws were relaxed during COVID-19, allowing for expansion of guidelines by the state’s liquor enforcement division for serving liquor outdoors in sidewalk service areas. Nelson said the city is reviewing its guidelines to “utilize streets and sidewalks for liquor services as long as license holders are authorized to utilize the public space.”
The council will consider closing and reopening dates of F Street as well.
Council will conduct a public hearing and hear final reading for Ordinance 2022-07, amending Chapters 1, 2 and 13 of Salida Municipal Code, which would increase the maximum allowable penalty and remove the possible penalty of imprisonment for certain offenses, based on recently passed state legislation.
Based on Monday night’s work session discussion, the council will vote on Resolution 2022-15, approving citizen appointments to the Salida Tree Board.
The council will hear a report from the city treasurer on February’s sales tax collection.
Items on the consent agenda include:
• A request to use Riverside Park to host a Ride the Rockies party from 1-9 p.m. June 14.
• An agreement with the Foodshed Alliance to operate the farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from June 4 through Oct. 15 at Alpine Park.
• Contracts for the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan, Centennial Skatepark landscaping and Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center boiler replacement projects.
• An agreement with Salida School District and Salida Tennis Club regarding middle school tennis court use.
• A request from Chaffee Housing Trust to waive certain building fees for its affordable housing development at Third and M streets.
