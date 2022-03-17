DENVER – A 23-year-old man who hijacked a prison’s officer’s truck in Chaffee County and beat the victim was sentenced Friday to 9 years in federal prison.
Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado imposed the sentence in Denver on Danny Deherrera.
Deherrera was one of three who took the vehicle on April 18, 2020 near CR 270 and U.S. 285 from the officer, who was driving home from work, and severely injured him.
Co-defendant Joe Ray Anthony Aragon, 22, was sentenced a year ago to seven years behind bars for the same crime that Deherrera admitted: using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime.
Deherrera pleaded guilty also to another charge, having a gun after a previous felony conviction.
The third defendant, Desirea Montano, is in federal custody and is scheduled for an evaluation of her mental competency.
All three were from Grants, New Mexico.
The three defendants arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The car overturned and two DOC employees stopped to help.
Corrections officers Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, both still in uniform, stopped to render assistance when they saw the car overturned.
Court filings state that Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
The defendants threatened Mummert with an assault-style rifle, pulled him out of his driver-side window and beat him. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mummert had 14 broken bones, a prosecutor of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado told the judge previously.
The three suspects took Mummert’s truck and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left-side tires were deflated. The pursuit ended when officers performed a tactical vehicle maneuver.
Local law enforcement authorities turned the case over to the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives so the gun crimes could be prosecuted in federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.