The Salida High School boys’ basketball team is headed to the University of Denver after they defeated the Brush Peetdiggers at home 54-33 Saturday.

Half a minute into play, senior Nate Yeakley made a jump shot, after which the ball went back and forth for the next couple minutes before Brush scored. 

