The Salida High School boys’ basketball team is headed to the University of Denver after they defeated the Brush Peetdiggers at home 54-33 Saturday.
Half a minute into play, senior Nate Yeakley made a jump shot, after which the ball went back and forth for the next couple minutes before Brush scored.
Seniors Tristan Jackson and Yeakley both made 3-pointers, starting the Spartans on a scoring streak.
Coach Adam Christensen said this was his favorite part of the game, when the team quickly took a 12 point lead, ending the first quarter 23-7.
The game was better matched in the second quarter as the Beetdiggers gained ground. The score going into halftime was 29-17, with Salida in the lead.
The third quarter saw perimeter action from Yeakley and sophomore Kason Westphal.
Junior Daniel Edgington, Senior Chase Diesslin and Jackson also scored and Salida went into fourth quarter up 45-24.
Westphal kicked off the last quarter with another 3-pointer a few seconds in and Salida saw it through to the end.
“I expected a really physical game,” Christensen said. The Beetdiggers didn’t shoot as well from the perimeter as they normally do, he said, and he expected a tighter match, although he knew Salida was better.
The team played their press well, which was a different style than their press against Montezuma-Cortez the previous day, thus throwing off the Beetdiggers, Christensen said.
The Spartans shot really well from the perimeter, he added, and most of all had great defense and rebounding. “Nate Yeakley killed it today,” he said, in both scoring and zone defense.
Yeakley led the team with 17 points, Jackson made 13 points, Westphal 7, Diesslin 6, Edgington 6 and senior Aiden Hadley 5.
Jackson made 12 rebounds and Diesslin 4.
After the game the team was awarded a state qualifier trophy to signify them as CHSAA 3A Tri-Peaks regional champions.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words right now,” Diesslin said after the match.
Following a “big win” tradition, the team cut the basket off the hoop, each taking one piece of it.
“I’m looking forward to spending one more week with the team and having the chance to win,” Yeakley said.
The guys get to take the next couple days to celebrate this, Christensen said.
The Spartans are now part of the final eight teams competing for the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state championship, facing off against The Pinnacle Timberwolves Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
