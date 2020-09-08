Seldon Turnbull, of Buena Vista, charged with third degree arson and insurance fraud in the March 2017 fire that destroyed several structures at Piñon Court Cabins in Buena Vista, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in 11th Judicial District Court.
The case was set for trial in October, but an agreement was reached and Turnbull entered his guilty plea to the Class 5 felony charge Sept. 3 via Webex.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Turnbull’s plea.
Turnbull could have drawn a sentence of 1-3 years in the Department of Corrections, however Murphy sentenced him to four years probation.
Turnbull must also pay full restitution of $614,655.56 to Auto Owner’s Insurance of Lansing, Michigan.
Also charged in the same incident are Turnbull’s son, Damien Turnbull, Serenety Nilsen and Joshua Lorenz, who face similar arson and insurance fraud charges.
All three are scheduled to next appear in court Sept. 30.
