Several residents stepped up to speak during Salida City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday regarding a petition to reduce short-term rental fees.
Ordinance 2023-12, put forward by Salida residents, was to “repeal and replace Ordinance 2022-24 imposing and increasing certain occupation taxes on the business of renting short-term rental units in the city, and declaring an emergency.”
Council had the option to either approve the ordinance, or by not approving it, place it on the November election ballot.
Council voted unanimously not to approve, on advice from Geoff Wilson, the city attorney, who said the ordinance was unconstitutional.
During the 2022 election, voters approved a ballot issue proposed by the city council to raise the yearly use fees for short-term rental licenses from $500 to $1,000 and to set a fee of $15 per bedroom per night on each short-term rental.
The ordinance proposed Tuesday would set the yearly use fee at $540 and the per bedroom per night fee at $5.
As with the original ordinance, the money would go to the city to be used to promote affordable housing.
The new ordinance also states that the fees are “to be paid by non-Chaffee County residents who own short-term rental properties in the city.” This is the language that Wilson said makes the ordinance unconstitutional, as courts have ruled that taxes cannot differentiate between residents and nonresidents.
Many of the speakers supported the new ordinance. Karen Steeves said, “Salida now has the highest taxes on STRs in the state. At 40 percent for a three-bedroom renting for $200 per night, they are higher than Aspen and Breckenridge combined.”
Steeves said these high taxes are driving tourists elsewhere, lowering the city’s sales tax collection.
Other speakers spoke of how much their rentals are down this year, and that they use the income from their short-term rentals to help pay their mortgages or make the payroll for their businesses.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said she didn’t like the choice they were given, and she would like to lower the rate to $5 per night.
Wilson then said the council couldn’t make any changes to the existing ordinance during the meeting, as it had to be noticed on an agenda beforehand.
Mayor Dan Shore said the council was sympathetic and wanted to address the issue.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said she wanted to see the issue go to the voters, but she wanted to hear from people who voted in favor of raising the taxes and fees during the last election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.