Students visit museum

Second-grade students at Longfellow Elementary School recently visited the Salida Museum and participated in a scavenger hunt, searching the museum for treasures from the past. This group from Elizabeth Smith’s class includes, from left front, Anne Holdinghaus, Colette Koch, Adeline Peyrouse, Riona McQueen and Adalyn Jacobs. Back: Amiah Frenchwood, Ruby Blair, Alexa Hernandez and Lillabeth Goins. 

 

 Courtesy photo

Longfellow Elementary School second-graders have been immersing themselves in Salida history for the past two months and recently took a trip to the Salida Museum, where they participated in a scavenger hunt, searching the museum for treasures from the past.

Lorita Groover, one of the second-grade teachers, said volunteers at the museum have enriched the students’ lessons about Salida history for the past 20 years.

