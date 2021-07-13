Fiddler Andrea Coen will lead a jam session at a new midweek farmers market from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Max Keller’s Triangle Oasis Farm, 8875 CR 150, Salida.
Visitors should plan to take their own chair and a beverage of choice, and be prepared to be outside, a press release stated.
