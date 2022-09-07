The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 31 authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Moderna and Pfizer that target Omicron variants of the disease.

Both vaccines combine the COVID-19 original vaccine with one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages, a press release from Chaffee County Public Health stated. Currently, the BA.5 sublineage makes up 93 percent of cases in Colorado. The Pfizer vaccine will be authorized for those 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be authorized for those 18 and older.

