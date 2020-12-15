Envision Forest Health Council will host a community information session about the Methodist Front wildfire mitigation and forest health project from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The project entails 8,000 acres of forest treatments on both public and private land in the foothills of Methodist Mountain up to Poncha Pass.
The work creates a community fuel break designed to protect the residents and businesses in and around Salida and Poncha Spring in the event of wildfire.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Envision Chaffee County Facebook page, where public questions will be taken in the post comments box.
