Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Maggie Grace Kemp, 41, of Buena Vista April 24 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. She was held without bond.
Clay Gomez, 50, Buena Vista, was arrested April 24 on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving when license was under restraint. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Edward Barrett, 27, Morrison, was arrested April 24 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Amber Lorraine Gonzales, 33, Colorado Springs, was arrested April 23 on charges of displaying expired license plates, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving a vehicle under revocation and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
John Bartha, 39, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 22 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Neil Austen Haglov, 72, Salida, was arrested April 22 on charges of domestic violence, simple assault and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Daniel Rafael Levy, 52, Salinas, California, was arrested April 20 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Nickalas Todd Taylor, 21, Buena Vista, was arrested April 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driver’s vision obstructed through required glass. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Derek Glenn Pulos, 59, Salida, was arrested April 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Matthew John Yandell Jr., 22, Buena Vista, was arrested April 19 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chad Michael Foreman, 51, Buena Vista, was arrested April 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cynthia Mae Smith Jimenez, 56, Buena Vista, was arrested April 18 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.