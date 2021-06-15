Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North held their first in-person meeting in more than a year June 1 – and it was packed with a lot of new faces.
After a round of introductions and reports from directors, discussion revolved mostly around the high volume of calls placed to CCSAR-N in the week leading up to the meeting.
Seven possible emergencies were reported to SAR in the week before the meeting.
President Josh Schwenzfeier noted that it’s unusual to field so many calls before Memorial Day. Most of the calls were for hikers who were out longer than expected or separated from their companions on the trail.
A theme that emerged from discussion was hikers encountering more snow than they expected. It was observed that above 11,000 feet and especially on the north aspect, hikers should expect to find and contend with a lot of snow.
Two calls were placed concerning lost parties on Mount Yale on May 28, ironically not long before S&R’s “How to Hike a 14er” event at McPhelemy Park with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and Buena Vista Public Library.
SAR also responded to two mutual aid requests, one from Lake County Search & Rescue to assist in litter transport of a hiker with a broken ankle off of Mount Massive, and a second to hoist an injured boater up an embankment.
