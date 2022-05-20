Matthew Miller with McMahan and Associates, certified public accountants and consultants, presented Salida City Council with the company’s independent auditor’s report during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Miller said the report came back clean, which is how it should be.
In the report, the company stated, “In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, and each major fund of the City as of Dec. 31, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”
The council unanimously approved the report.
City Finance Director Amiee Tihonovich presented Resolution 2022-19, the first budget amendment for the year.
In a memo to council Tihonovich stated, “This budget increases spending in the 2022 budget by $2,015,000; of this amount, $612,000 (fire station land purchase, Mountain Heritage Park and skate park landscaping) is a rollover of funds budgeted in 2021 but not expended in that year; $770,000 is spending not originally anticipated until a future year (fire house preliminary costs); and the rest ($633,000) is new spending determined after the budget was adopted.”
Some of that new spending included the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition plan costing more than anticipated, a correction to the fire department budget for “annually occurring operating expenses inadvertently left out of the budget,” replacement of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at the fire department and funding for the TerraQuest Clean Commute project.
In other business, council unanimously approved final reading for the Green Heart LLC major impact review for a planned development overlay and minor subdivision.
The subdivision will be four residential lots on 1.23 acres of property at 525 W. Seventh St.
There were no comments during the public hearing.
Council unanimously approved the FIBArk Whitewater Festival special event permit. It was confirmed that barricades closing off the upper part of F Street, between Second and Third streets, will be removed, and the FIBArk parade will travel to Second Street, where it will become a pedestrian-only parade from Second to Riverside Park.
Fire Chief Doug Bess presented the design and build contract for the new Salida Fire Station, and council unanimously approved awarding it to Neenan Archistructure for $762,945.
Donna Smith, vice president of Neenan, was on hand and confirmed the company will use local labor, contractors and vendors for the project at 611 Oak St.
Council unanimously approved Resolution 2022-21, which amends the 2022 fee schedules, making changes to the city’s code regarding inclusionary housing.
The new resolution will only allow paying a fee-in-lieu if the development proposes five units or less, or if the calculation for built inclusionary housing units results in a fractional portion above a whole unit. The new fee will be $20.10 per square foot on for-sale units.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said in a memo to council that although the new fee “is not considerably different from the existing fee, the calculation more accurately reflects the current policy and market conditions, and therefore staff felt it was appropriate to make these changes now to allow for consistent and accurate analyses down the line.”
Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing overnight camping in Marvin Park June 14-15 for the 2022 Ride the Rockies event, when about 400-500 cyclists are expected to be in Salida.
