GOP candidates face off at town hall meeting

A town hall meeting Wednesday at the Salida home of Donald and Kathy Rogers drew about 20 people to listen to and ask questions of Brandon Becker and Alison Brown, Republican candidates for Chaffee County commissioner.
Both candidates are running to fill the seat being vacated by District 3 Commissioner Rusty Granzella, who has decided not to run for a second term.
Becker and Brown will vie for a place on the November ballot in the June 28 Republican primary.
The candidates were introduced by Bea Harnish, president of Chaffee County Republican Women and vice chair of the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee.
Becker, a former financial advisor for Transamerica Corporation, spoke first.
He told the gathering he is running for county commissioner because he sees a lot of issues in the county, and a lot of them hit close to home for him.
Becker said the biggest issue was housing, especially as it related to the workforce.
“The businesses in Buena Vista aren’t being hit as bad as the businesses in Salida,” he said.
He said the issue with Salida is not innovating. While there is always business in Salida, the issue is employing people in those businesses.
“There’s been six restaurants that have closed down in the last year. Five more have started slashing days because they can’t employ enough people. That’s because people can’t afford to live here,” Becker said.
Other issues on Becker’s plate include the right to farm and ranch and develop, and the rights of property owners to do what they can with their land.
Becker asserted the county and the municipalities have made it significantly harder to develop, and that is driving developers away.
Becker said another thing he is standing up against is a county move to ban dispersed camping, which severely limits access to public lands; this county has more public lands than anywhere in Colorado and now it can’t be used by people.
“A good portion of our workforce has lived on those lands throughout the summer. They work for rafting companies, they work for restaurants, they’re the ones who serve your food, clean your laundry, sell you groceries, and they’re just getting ignored,” he said.
Chaffee County government has jurisdiction over unincorporated portions of Chaffee County that are not administered by Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife or the U.S. Forest Service.
Those entities regulate dispersed camping and other recreational uses of their lands.
Brown’s comments mainly focused on the ethics and accountability aspect of her campaign.
Holding a doctorate in aerospace engineering, Brown listed her accomplishments in the military and private sectors as well as work she has done with federal and state government.
“I became aware through some personal experiences of some problems within our county government,” she said.
Brown said she has seen, particularly on the regulatory side of Chaffee County government, there is “no consistency with how the rules are applied.”
She said if a Democrat gets elected as the next county commissioner, there will be “basically a rush-through of a horrendous number of regulations” that will impact a significant number of county residents.
Brown speculated that those regulations might be retroactively enforced.
“You might have property rights today, but without current local government you’ve no guarantee that you’re going to retain those rights going forward,” she said.
Brown said, “I personally experienced this over-regulation, the basic over-reach of government to the extent that basically they were making up regulations as they went along, no matter what I did. They even changed the land use code to basically target me,” she said, alleging those regulations were retroactively enforced against her to the extent of denying her a certificate of occupancy for her home and “literally made me homeless.”
Brown said some of the things the Chaffee County government is doing she considers unconstitutional, and she believes citizens deserve better than they’ve been getting.
She said some of the problem lies with county staff who are “abusing” their power.
Brown spoke of the constitutional lawsuit she filed against the county two years ago.
“Since I filed it the county has been fighting like mad and spending taxpayers’ money like you wouldn’t believe,” Brown said.
She said she filed the suit to fight against “these unconstitutional activities” and prove to the general public what the current commissioners and staff are doing.
Brown said she decided she needed to serve at a local level to combat abuse at the local level.
On the housing issue, Brown was a proponent of deregulation of property laws to facilitate second dwelling units such as tiny homes, based on an El Paso County model.
Both candidates ended the evening by answering a variety of questions about local, state and federal issues.
