The Fremont County Detention Center has locked out a housing area from the rest of the facility after staff observed COVID-19-related symptoms in one inmate inside the Fremont County Jail on Nov. 6.
The entire inmate population of that housing assignment has been tested for COVID-19 and additional inmates are displaying symptoms.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s office is awaiting test results and is treating the situation as it is a positive test until it is confirmed and verified.
The Fremont County Department of Public Health was also notified, and additional testing as well as trace contact is being implemented at this time.
The jail has suspended all visitation. The jail will offer video visitation beginning Nov. 15, log on to https://securustech.net/ for registration information.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Lobby will be closed, effective Saturday, November 7, 2020. Pre-trial urinalysis tests are suspended until further notice.
Weekend inmates will not be accepted into the facility, fingerprinting services will be unavailable at this time and concealed handgun permits and renewals will be handled by appointment only. Appointments and application processes information can be found at https://fremontco.com/sheriff/concealed-handgun-permits.
The jail is conducting COVID-19 testing of inmates as well as staff.
Planning for a possible COVID outbreak within the Fremont County facility began in March.
