An appeal to the county’s ruling on the personal property depreciation by Safeway Inc. will be the subject of a special Chaffee County commissioners meeting today at 8:30 a.m.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Chaffee County assessor Brenda Mosby said that the state of Colorado sets the depreciation tables, which is what Chaffee County uses.
Safeway, at the corporate level, disputes these assessments, but must appeal them at the county level before appealing to the state level.
Mosby said that Safeway, through the Paradigm Tax Group, is making this appeal in many counties in Colorado. If the county denies the request, the appeal will go to the state level, Mosby said.
“It’s important to understand, though that all the tax money generated from personal property stays in the county,” Mosby said. “Most of it goes to schools.”
