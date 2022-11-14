Salida honors Veterans Day with a parade

From left, Daughters of the American Revolution Debbie Holterback, Barb Smith, Amy Rhude and Karen Lasher throw a memorial wreath off the F Street Bridge and into the river for Veterans Day. Salida’s tradition of Veterans Day wreath-throwing was started in 2015.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The town of Salida appreciates and honors its soldiers, a message which became clear on Veterans Day, as American veterans began their parade march down F Street from Alpine Park at 11 a.m. 

Upon arriving at their destination, Salida Rotary Amphitheater at Riverside Park, a color guard held flags while a welcome speech was made by Dennis Hunter, Commander of the American Legion of the Ray Lines Post No. 64.

