Defense experts for Donald Garcia, 47, of Saguache, who faces a first degree murder charge in the Dec. 6, 2020 death of Robert Turner, 50, of Salida, will have more time to analyze evidence in the case before Garcia appears before a jury.
A jury trial for Garcia, which was to begin Aug. 29, was vacated Tuesday per a motion filed by defense attorney Donald “Chip” Cutler, in order to give his experts time to analyze recently received DNA and physical evidence.
The prosecution had no objection, and 12th Judicial District Judge Amanda Hopkins granted the motion and reset the trial.
Garcia is alleged to have killed Turner Dec. 6, 2020, at a house in Saguache.
According to the arrest affidavit, Turner was found by Saguache Sheriff’s deputies “lying face down in a pool of blood.”
A hatchet was found at the scene by police, which was identified by a witness as the one he had seen Garcia use to hit Turner.
Following a police search, Garcia was arrested two days after the incident in an abandoned trailer in Saguache.
The new jury trial dates for Garcia are Jan. 23-Feb. 3, with a pre-trail readiness conference set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22.
