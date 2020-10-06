La Niña winter may be on the way

One of the first things Joel Gratz from OnTheSnow said Sunday at the Central Colorado Humanist’s Science Sunday was that it is nearly impossible to create an accurate forecast for the ski season months in advance.
That said, he predicted the upcoming winter will be a La Niña winter based on several models, meaning water temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean will be colder than average by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit.
“That’s a big deal,” Gratz said. “It changes weather patterns around the globe.”
What a La Niña winter means, however, is still up in the air. There’s no one size fits all forecast for La Niña, Gratz said, noting the 1988/1989 winter was average, the state didn’t do as well during the 1999/2000 La Niña while the 2007/2008 La Niña was a great season for Colorado.
Based on La Niña patterns over the last 100 years, however, he said on average Colorado gets an average amount of snowfall during La Niña winters.
“The odds are stacked in favor (for this winter in Colorado) to be average,” he said. “I’ll take average; there are plenty of powder days in an average season.”
Last winter was also average, he said. The state got some early snow in October, then there was a dry streak in November where there was no snow for two-three weeks, but after that he said there were consistent storms.
“For most of the core of winter there was really consistent storms, which is what you want,” Gratz said.
Gratz also talked about how to chase powder. He said it can’t be done by looking at a long-term forecast, like 32 days out. If a storm is showing signs of hitting 8-10 days out, he said that’s when he’ll start thinking about the possibilities, but not making plans yet.
When the 6-8 day forecast calls for snow, that’s when he’ll clear his calendar and start the planning process.
If the forecast says a storm is 3-5 days out, he said there’s enough certainty at that point to then start making excuses for why you’ll be missing work.
Snow forecasted 1-3 days gets a green light, he said, and people can plan on going.
“If you don’t go, there’s a 100 percent of no powder,” he said.
On the powder day itself, he said people don’t need his forecasts because they can see the snow for themselves on web cams.
Missing a couple storms when he first moved to Colorado from the East Coast for graduate school is why Gratz got into forecasting and eventually began OnTheSnow, he said. He said he got really mad when it snowed 48 inches in 48 hours at Steamboat Springs and it hadn’t been forecasted.
Gratz now writes daily updates for OnTheSnow during the winter while OpenSummit, its sister site, provides forecasts for hikers. Other meteorologists also provide local forecasts around the country to the websites.
Monarch Mountain, however, is tricky to forecast he said because it can get storms from multiple directions, opposed to most other ski areas with just one favored wind direction.
During the winter, wind from the west is typically the best scenario for Monarch getting snow, Gratz said, noting that the wind will go from a low elevation to a higher elevation that way.
When the wind comes from the northwest, meanwhile, he said sometimes it snows and sometimes it doesn’t since the wind goes up and down and then back up again.
When it comes from the east, meanwhile, he said sometimes Monarch can do well, but sometimes Maysville and the drive from Salida get more snow than the ski area.
Learning nuances like that are part of the reason more than 2.8 million skiers and snowboarders rely on OnTheSnow for weather information.
Salida’s forecast is dry for the next week, but a storm could move in Oct. 12 with a chance of snow, he said.
Gratz also touched on climate change during the talk.
From 1937 to 2017, he said the amount of snowfall in Colorado hasn’t changed much, but that temperatures have increased by about 2 degrees.
Those rising temperatures might mean less snow at lower elevations, earlier snow melt and exasperate drought conditions, Gratz said, but added that meteorologists don’t know yet what the long term implications of those rising temperatures will mean for the amount of precipitation that falls.
