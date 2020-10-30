About 69 percent of the registered voters in Chaffee County, or 10,516 voters have either returned their mail ballots or voted in person for the 2020 general election as of Thursday.
Thursday’s ballot count showed 3,211 of 3,979 registered Democrats, or 81 percent had voted; 3,193 of 4,599 registered Republicans, or 69 percent had voted; 4,001 of 6,423 unaffiliated voters or 62 percent had voted and 72 of the 137 registered Libertarians had voted. The remaining ballots were cast by members of other minor parties.
Mitchell said they continue to encourage folks to vote early and not wait until Election Day.
“By voting early their votes will big part of the ‘big reveal’ at 7 p.m. Nov. 3,” she said.
“The safest and most convenient way to vote is to vote your mail ballot or come vote early if you still need a ballot,” Mitchell said.
She said lines may form at vote centers if voters wait till Nov. 3 to vote and all those in line will queue up outside the vote centers as only a limited number of voting stations will be available.
Colorado has paper ballots and central scanners, no votes are recorded through a precinct/vote center scanner.
A paper ballot voted in-person is put in the same batch as a mail ballot returned that same day.
They all get processed together and scanned in same batches, Mitchell said.
Voters can call the elections office for information at 719-530-5604, or 719-966-9082, for information or to order for a pick-up ballot.
