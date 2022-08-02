Salida Concerts is proud to announce that renowned classical pianist and 2018 Grammy nominee, Joyce Yang, will be returning to Salida to perform a piano recital Saturday at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
Yang’s recital is the fifth concert in Salida Concerts’ 46th annual Summer Concert Series, a collaboration between Salida Concerts and the Aspen Music School and Festival.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 6:45 p.m. pre-concert talk, and her performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Yang is one of the most revered artists to perform in the Salida Aspen concert series and can be counted on for an enthusiastic and rousing performance. She has been described as an “astonishing virtuoso” (Neue Zurcher Zeitung) and as conveying a “stunning level of excitement” (Berkshire Review for the Arts).
Yang was born in Seoul, South Korea, and started playing the piano when she was 4 years old. She moved to the United States in 1997 and graduated from the Juilliard School. In 2005, at 19 years old, she won the silver medal at the 12th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and in 2017 was nominated for a Grammy for her and violinist Augustin Hadelich’s recording of Works for Violin and Piano by Frank, Kutág, Previn & Schumann.
Yang has performed with the Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and the BBC Philharmonic, as well as with the Takács and Emerson String Quartets, among other renowned orchestras and ensembles.
She has been featured in the Lincoln Center’s Great Performers series and has numerous recordings to her credit, including quintets by Brahms and Schumann with the Alexander String Quartet. Her recordings of Mozart’s Piano Quartets (also with the Alexander String Quartet) were described by Fanfare Magazine as “by far, hands down and feet up, the most amazing performances of Mozart’s two piano quartets that have ever graced these ears.”
Yang’s performance is generously sponsored by Kent Strickland in loving memory of Elise Backinger.
Steven L. Johnson, Esq., is a board member of Salida Concerts Inc., and a health law attorney at Kozak & Gayer, P.A., in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.