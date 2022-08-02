Salida Concerts is proud to announce that renowned classical pianist and 2018 Grammy nominee, Joyce Yang, will be returning to Salida to perform a piano recital Saturday at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.

Yang’s recital is the fifth concert in Salida Concerts’ 46th annual Summer Concert Series, a collaboration between Salida Concerts and the Aspen Music School and Festival.

