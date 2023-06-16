The Salida Bike Park nonprofit group’s dream has come to fruition with installation of two separate bike pump tracks at Centennial Park. Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said the hope is to have them both finished by this weekend.

A pump track is a no-pedal track for practice with mountain biking and BMXes, Sacha Halenda, movement organizer and skills coach for the Salida Mountain Biking team, said; however, it is not appropriate for road or town bikes.

