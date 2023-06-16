The Salida Bike Park nonprofit group’s dream has come to fruition with installation of two separate bike pump tracks at Centennial Park. Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said the hope is to have them both finished by this weekend.
A pump track is a no-pedal track for practice with mountain biking and BMXes, Sacha Halenda, movement organizer and skills coach for the Salida Mountain Biking team, said; however, it is not appropriate for road or town bikes.
“Instead of pedaling, you push down on the back of the rollers, and when you do that you generate speed,” he explained.
The track, made of compact recycled asphalt, consists of berms and rollers. Berms are walled turns and rollers are sections that are like small hills. The track was designed by James Flatten of The Flow Farmer.
The recycled asphalt makes the track harder, requires less maintenance and is better for the planet, Halenda said. Additionally, it sets a great base to eventually turn it into a paved track, which will make it smoother, more durable and better for other recreational uses such as skateboarding and scootering.
The smaller, plastic track is good for kids but might be more slippery and won’t be as good for speed, Halenda said. “Honestly, a little kid could ride the other one, but the kiddie one is not good for advanced riders.”
He said that kids between the ages of 8 and 15 tend to take to it easily.
“One, it’s really fun – because you can go really fast without pedaling, and two, it’s a really good tool for becoming better at mountain biking,” Halenda said. “It’s like one of those things that, while it makes you a better rider, it doesn’t feel like training; it feels like playing.”
The Salida Bike Park nonprofit contributed $7,000 for this version of the bike track through funds raised at annual ski and bike swap events. The City of Salida Budgeted $40,000 for the project.
