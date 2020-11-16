Chaffee County is among the top four counties in Colorado with the lowest in seat belt use – Chaffee, Weld, Pueblo and Cheyenne. All four also recorded lower rates in 2020 than in 2019.
Starting today the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 29 local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will begin a two-week Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period.
The campaign will run through Nov. 29.
Since Jan. 1, 299 occupants in passenger vehicles have been killed in crashes on Colorado roads.
Of those, 160 fatalities (54 percent) involved unbuckled drivers or passengers even though they represent just 14 percent of vehicle occupants, according to a recent CDOT survey on seatbelt usage.
Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86 percent, below the national average of 90 percent.
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes throughout the state, accounting for more than half of the 377 total passenger vehicle deaths.
An average of an additional 70 lives could be saved each year if Colorado achieved a 100 percent seatbelt use rate, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
AADcw32hHrh1OHNV26mCSWKga?dl=0
CDOT partnered with Colorado State Patrol troopers to record messages on why buckling up is so important. The videos serve as reminders that seat belt usage is at the heart of every Click It or Ticket enforcement period. To view these videos, visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ceqyux447h33z93/AAAi8vTmnKu3NXzzdvt1pE9Pa?dl=0
This enforcement effort marks CDOT’s first Click It or Ticket enforcement period to take place in November. During the most recent Click It or Ticket enforcement period in July 2020, 1,839 unrestrained drivers and passengers were issued citations across Colorado.
COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS
● Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
● Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
● Children — Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.
Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.
From 2013 to 2017, 30 children from infants to age 8 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Colorado. Among these, more than half were in an improperly used or installed car seat — or no car seat at all. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.
ABOUT CLICK IT OR TICKET
Click It or Ticket is a nationwide campaign from NHTSA. Since Click It or Ticket was introduced in Colorado in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72% to 86%. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.
ABOUT CDOT
CDOT has approximately 3,000 employees located at its Denver headquarters and in regional offices throughout Colorado, and manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway and 3,429 bridges. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of other agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments and airports. It also administers Bustang, the state-owned and operated interregional express service. Governor Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state’s intermodal mobility options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.