Salida Bike Fest kicks off Friday, starting with a free cruiser ride departing from Riverside Park at 5:30 p.m., followed by a bike-in movie showing at 7 p.m. of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” plus a surprise short film at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The cruiser ride is about a mile long on a safe, family-friendly route ending at the SteamPlant. Movie tickets are $5 for kids and $7 for adults. For those 21 and older, a $12 ticket will buy the movie ticket and a beer. Ticket proceeds go to Salida Mountain Trails to build, improve and maintain trails around Salida.
The Salida 76 Gravel Grinder mountain bike race takes off at 7 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and at 8 a.m. the Banana Belt race starts, both departing from Riverside Park and both with spots to ride still available.
The Salida 76 offers a choice of two routes: the Banquet route, 76 miles at 7,000 feet elevation gain, and the Lite route, 76 kilometers (47 miles) at 4,500 feet. Both routes offer two options: a timed, competitive race with prizes or a “party pace” with no timing and a more leisurely speed.
The Banana Belt race is a 20-mile ride on the Cottonwood loop in the Arkansas Hills, suitable for intermediate mountain bikers.
After the Banana Belt and Salida 76 an awards ceremony will take place in Riverside Park.
“Personally I love the Banana Belt race,” said Ryan Wiegman, Salida recreation coordinator. “It’s cool to see everyone out enjoying the trails.”
Other events at Bike Fest include a kids’ bike decorating event 9 a.m. Saturday in Riverside Park and a half-mile decorated bike parade at 10:30 a.m. starting and ending in Riverside Park, both of which are free for all ages.
At 7:30 a.m. Sunday the Monarch Crest Crank, an annual fundraiser for The Alliance, will begin. The event, a 25-mile ride along the Continental Divide, is full, but a post-ride party in Riverside Park is open to the public. Those who would like to donate can sign up to be virtual supporters at https://www.monarchcrestcrank.com./.
The final Bike Fest event is a women’s bike ride beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave.
