Salida Bike Fest kicks off Friday, starting with a free cruiser ride departing from Riverside Park at 5:30 p.m., followed by a bike-in movie showing at 7 p.m. of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” plus a surprise short film at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.

The cruiser ride is about a mile long on a safe, family-friendly route ending at the SteamPlant. Movie tickets are $5 for kids and $7 for adults. For those 21 and older, a $12 ticket will buy the movie ticket and a beer. Ticket proceeds go to Salida Mountain Trails to build, improve and maintain trails around Salida.

