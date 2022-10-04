Chaffee County commissioners will consider text amendments regarding agritourism and private lands camping in Module 1 of the land use code update at their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
Public comment on this section of the land use code update ended Sept. 28.
The update, divided into three modules, is nearing completion of the Module 1 section.
Commissioners also will consider a Department of Local Affairs Rural Economic Development Initiative grant for the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., following a presentation by Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jake Rishavy.
Several contracts will be considered, including:
• A contract for a construction manager/general contractor for the north end of the public safety building project.
• A bid award for the service road pavement project at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Chaffee County visitors contracts or agreements with the Town of Buena Vista – advertising, publication printers and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
• A bid award for the Road and Bridge sand shed project.
• A contract with United Roofing for the Chaffee County Landfill.
Commissioners are also expected to ratify the service contract between Chaffee County Department of Human Services and Savio House, a child placement and foster care agency in Denver.
Other items on the agenda include:
• The Veltri heritage water subdivision exemption for property at 9422 W. U.S. 50.
• The Yunikar agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 9800 CR 165.
• The Elk Run Estates major subdivision final plat for property at 28495 and 28505 CR 340.
• A proclamation of support for Operation Green Light for veterans.
• A letter of support for a Department of Energy grant application.
The meeting is scheduled will be held in person at the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
