Colorado Midland jumped gulches to get to Buena Vista

This Buena Vista Heritage photo from 1915 or so shows a Colorado Midland Railway Co. train on the high trestle at the north end of Midland Hill.
The abutments are still there and you can see them when you hike the railroad bed. It is above the Liar’s Lodge that is north of town a couple of miles.
This is the trestle that Judge Newell walked across with his little dog. But on one of the trips the dog fell off and the judge would not walk the trestle any more. He instead walked down into the gulch and back up the other side.
There were three gullies the Midland had to cross to get to Wild Horse, which was the main station for the Midland.
