Dear Editor:
To My Fellow Republicans, I respectfully request your consideration of Keith Baker for re-election to the board of county commissioners.
Unlike his opponents, Keith has unequaled experience for this position.
As a retired U.S. Navy Commander, Keith learned extensive leadership skills which he applied in his first term as commissioner. People have learned Keith to be approachable, a good listener, trustworthy and a good communicator of the issues and his positions.
Both Envision and the input phase of the new county comprehensive plan revealed overwhelmingly that county residents desire to maintain the rural ranching nature of our community.
At the same time, we are faced with inevitable growth. As a county leader and 16-year resident himself, Keith understands the challenge and is up to the task.
My experience as a Chaffee County resident has taught me that state and national political party affiliations have very little to do with what is best for Chaffee County. Therefore, I call upon my fellow Republicans to be open-minded regarding your vote.
Keith has served us well. It would be tragic to disregard Keith Baker’s experience and commitment to all of us, regardless of party affiliation. Let’s not turn the future of Chaffee County over to inexperienced newcomers. #KeepKeith.
J. David Holt
Nathrop
