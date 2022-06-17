Elijah Wilcox completed the first step he will need to win this year’s Triple Crown, as he finished first in the Tenderfoot Hill Climb Thursday with a time of 10 minutes, 38 seconds.
“Yes, I’m going for the Triple Crown this year,” Wilcox said, after missing the races last year. “The race was great, start to finish. It felt good. Going downhill felt more natural than usual.”
The Triple Crown is awarded to the male and female runners who have the best combined scores in the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, the 10K road race on Saturday beginning at Thonhoff Park and the 10K trail run Sunday starting by the F Street Bridge.
Wilcox, who recently graduated from Salida High School and is headed to the Air Force Academy this fall, was on the boys’ cross-country team that took second place at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state cross-country championships, finishing seventh individually. He also took fifth place at the CHSAA 3A state track and field championships in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, and was on the sixth-place 4x800-meter relay team.
Bean Minor of Howard finished second at 11:04, Jeason Murphy of Salida was third at 11:07 and Garrett Lundberg of Salida, who won last year’s race, took fourth with a time of 11:14.
Zeke Wilcox, 15, Elijah’s younger brother, finished fifth with a time of 11:53, while brother Joaquin Wilcox, 12, finished 15th at 14:20, and youngest brother Asher, 9, finished 81st at 19:41. Their father, Kenny Wilcox, is head coach of the Salida High School cross-country team.
Nora Paschall, 14, of Salida took first in the women’s division, with a time of 15:15, 24th overall. She said it was “hard, but fun,” and she didn’t think she would be competing in the Triple Crown. This was the fourth time she’s run the Tenderfoot Hill Climb.
Salidan Braeden Johnson, 14, finished second in the women’s category with a time of 16:12, while Sophie Haynes, also from Salida, finished third with a time of 16:36.
Lundberg won last year’s race with a time of 8:37, but it was a much shorter race, starting at the base of Tenderfoot and just going up and coming down.
The traditional start of the race was just past First Street on F, and Salidan Taylor Stack, a 2016 SHS graduate, holds the record set in 2017 with a time of 10 minutes, 10 seconds.
A total of 208 runners braved the 90-degree heat to compete in the race, about the same number as in previous years.
This year’s youngest racers were Micah Kliewer, Raya Griffin, Euan Bare, Ely Spanier, Wren Riemenschneider and Uriah Armstrong, all 7 years old and from Salida.
The oldest competitors in this year’s race were Lowell Googins of Cañon City and Jeffrey Schmidt of Peoria, Arizona, both 73.
