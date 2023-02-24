Spartans head to Florence

Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team is continuing their climb to the top, having defeated the Florence Huskies 72-37 Tuesday, and will play in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions in Florence.

If the Spartans win tonight, they will play either Vanguard or Ellicott for the district championship Saturday.

