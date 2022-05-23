The Salida High School track and field team concluded their season with multiple top 10 finishes at the Colorado State High School track championship meet.
The meet was originally supposed to run Thursday through Saturday, but was delayed due to poor weather at Jefferson County Stadium and finished on Sunday.
On the boys’ side, senior Elijah Wilcox finished fifth in both the 1600-meter and 3200. Senior Hollister Beddingfield placed sixth in the 800 and 1600.
The duo took sixth as part of Salida’s 4x800 relay team, along with senior Kuper Banghart and freshman Ezekiel Wilcox. Banghart finished 15th in the 3200.
As a team, the boys scored 22 points finishing just outside the top 10 at the state meet. Lutheran High school won the team competition.
The Salida girls’ placed 15th in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10 minutes, 48.46 seconds.
Junior Quinn Smith ran in both the 400 and 800. Her time of 2:21.64 was good enough for 12th place in the 800. She did not make finals in the 400 and finished 16th.
The girls’ team did not place at the event. Liberty Common high school won first.
