The Trust for Public Land and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT) announced the 392-acre Pridemore Ranch, on Colo. 291 outside Salida, has been permanently preserved.
The ranch has played an important role in the agricultural, ecological and scenic heritage of the Upper Arkansas Valley for more than a century, according to a press release. The Pridemore family purchased the ranch and its water rights nearly a decade ago with the goal of enhancing the ranch’s agricultural productivity. The Pridemores also began exploring conservation as an option to help support their long-term plans for the ranch.
“The Trust for Public Land has been working with the Central Colorado Conservancy and CCALT for over 14 years to help give working landowners conservation options to help them achieve their financial goals, and to protect the working lands and water rights that are the lifeblood to agriculture and public recreation in the Upper Arkansas Valley,” said Wade Shelton, Trust for Public Land senior project manager.
“By working together, we’re achieving far more than we’d ever be able to accomplish working on our own, so we don’t lose the very things that make the Upper Arkansas Valley such a special place.”
The Trust for Public Land purchased development rights to the entire ranch, ensuring the Pridemore family can continue to own and work the land, while its land and water rights will never be developed.
In addition, preservation of the ranch will complement public fishing access along the Arkansas River provided by the Pridemores via a public fishing lease with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“Over the past 10 years our family has worked extremely hard to care for and improve the ranch with the hope that we can make it a part of our family’s long-term legacy,” Chelsea Pridemore said. “Thanks to our work with The Trust for Public Land and CCALT, we can now be confident that the ranch will be passed on to our children and grandchildren, all while still making the Upper Arkansas Valley such an incredible place.”
The Trust for Public Land and CCALT identified an opportunity to work together with Central Colorado Conservancy to secure funding for a series of projects along the Arkansas River as part of the Heart of the Rockies Initiative to preserve four ranches totaling more than 2,400 acres to protect water resources and diverse landscapes surrounding the Arkansas River. The Pridemore Ranch is the second of these conservation projects to close, with two additional projects in the works.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust will hold the conservation easement preserving the property in perpetuity, ensuring that the agricultural, ecological and scenic resource stays that way for future generations.
“In the heart of Chaffee County, the Pridemore family works day in and day out to ensure agriculture remains viable into the future. Casey, Chelsea Jo and their family are committed to conserving this historic ranch, as well as growing their agricultural operation. Conserving the Pridemore Ranch builds on the growing working lands conservation legacy of Chaffee County,” said Erik Glenn, CCALT executive director.
The Trust for Public Land secured funding from Great Outdoors Colorado and the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program to purchase the conservation easement covering the property.
Additionally, the Heart of the Rockies Initiative secured the first grants awarded by Chaffee County’s Common Ground local funding source for conservation efforts throughout the county.
“A resilient agricultural economy and the protection of working lands emerged as important community values during the Envision Chaffee County process,” said Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt. “Landscape-scale challenges require a can-do spirit, long-game vision and a willingness to invest in our values. The Pridemore family and Chaffee Common Ground have done exactly that with this project, and the community will benefit for generations.”
To date, nearly 4,000 acres of productive agricultural land and water rights have been protected in Chaffee County.
Chelsea and Casey Pridemore also are working with the two land trust groups to preserve another ranch near Saguache in the San Luis Valley. That project will preserve critical surface irrigation and water storage rights, complementing decades of work to preserve working lands and water rights throughout the San Luis Valley.
