Earlier this month, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce completed its move from the historic St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Forest Square Park on U.S. 24 to East Main Street.
By moving into another historic structure, the Wedge building at 111 East Main Street and Cottonwood Ave., the chamber has divested itself from its dual role as a welcome center to the town of Buena Vista and is moving forward with a renewed focus on helping its member businesses succeed, said executive director Melissa Traynham.
“During COVID-19, when we weren’t able to put on events and the welcome center was closed for a short period of time, we were able to really evaluate what our programs were and where the staff time was spent,” Traynham said. “During that evaluation, I talked with other chambers of commerce, both chambers that stood alone and chambers that are also part of a welcome center. What their structure looked like, what their funding sources looked like.
“It really became clear to our board and some of our members that we spoke with, other stakeholders we talked with like the town of Buena Vista, the Chaffee County Community Foundation, that really by separating and moving into a new space that wasn’t a welcome center, just a chamber of commerce, we could offer more programs for our businesses, especially as we enter into recovery,” she said.
In the welcome center, Traynham said that, especially during the summer, the chamber staff of two would spend a large portion of their time assisting visitors with questions about things to do in the area.
“Which is great, but it wasn’t necessarily helpful to all of our members,” Traynham said. “It felt like the staff time could have been better used.”
Now, she and Jon Cobb, the chamber’s membership coordinator, have separate offices to better focus on their separate roles, and will be looking to hire a third staff member to handle front-office duties.
The chamber will still be hosting Gold Rush Days in August and Art in the Park – with a strong focus on local artists and performers – in July, but going forward its primary focus will be on economic vitality, Traynham said.
“Working to upscale frontline workers, looking at putting on programs where we can work with small businesses to look at their financials, cash-flow, things like that. Really introduce programs that are business-specific, not necessarily tourism-specific,” she said.
As will likely become apparent as the days get warmer, the snow starts to melt and the river starts to flow in the coming months – if it wasn’t clear already – Buena Vista doesn’t really need a lot of extra help when it comes to bringing in tourists. Not even a pandemic could stop that from happening on its own.
Nowadays, the old welcome center directs visitors to online resources of information on what to do in the area, and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau will be working with the town to install further signage near the church.
“We’re going to be a resource for people who want to start a business here or want to relocate to Buena Vista,” Traynham said.
That, and focusing on the members whose membership fees constitute the bulk of the organization’s funding.
The chamber has also partnered with the Small Business Coalition, comprised of the Heart of the Rockies (Salida) Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Coalition and the Salida Business Alliance, to work with the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation “to come up with programs that we can offer countywide,” she said. “How can we all work together to benefit our small businesses and entrepreneurs and people coming into town … I know our members will see a lot of programs come out of that partnership, because we all have our different strengths and resources that we can pull from.”
The chamber is also looking for a greater diversity of business owners on its board of directors. The board will have four open seats in October, and Traynham hopes they’ll be filled by “retail business owners, restaurant owners, rafting or outdoor industry owners.”
“I think we have a really strong board right now, and I’d like to see more people from the business community on there,” Traynham said. “And it’s tough, because they’re busy running a business, so it’s hard to volunteer for a board, but that’s really something we need – board development and diversity on the board.”
