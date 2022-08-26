The Alliance is seeking volunteers to staff its domestic and sexual violence 24-hour crisis line.
Domestic and sexual violence hotlines are a lifeline for victims in danger, providing support, information, safety planning and resources, a press release stated. In one 24-hour survey period, domestic violence programs in Colorado answered more than 13 hotline calls every hour.
The organization asks that volunteers commit to one weekend per month for a minimum of one year. Volunteers will receive 30 hours of free comprehensive training and will be supported by Alliance staff during their first few months of service.
The Alliance’s next volunteer training will take place on two Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 8; lunch will be provided. For more information, call Debbie at 719-539-7347.
The Alliance is a nonprofit agency whose mission is to empower individuals beyond domestic and sexual violence through services, education and social change.
Alliance staff said in the last five years the organization has served more than 1,100 adult and child clients with essential support services so they could begin a new life free from abuse.
Services provided include 24-hour crisis intervention, safe-housing, safety planning, Sexual Assualt Forensic Exams (SAFE), financial assistance, peer counseling, support groups, children’s program, court advocacy, civil restraining orders, information and referrals. All services are confidential and free of charge.
Volunteer Courtney Erker wrote: When I first moved to Salida two years ago, I was eager to find a group of people who had similar values to me. I moved here excited about being a part of a community that supports one another deeply, and I found that in the Alliance. Their staff and volunteers are community members that not only are immediately ready to support the people they serve but for each other, too. I’ve learned so much, not only about how to support community members who are experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, but about how to be an active participant in a close-knit community. The Alliance is such an asset to Chaffee County and I’m proud to be a volunteer with this amazing group.”
