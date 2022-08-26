The Alliance is seeking volunteers to staff its domestic and sexual violence 24-hour crisis line.

Domestic and sexual violence hotlines are a lifeline for victims in danger, providing support, information, safety planning and resources, a press release stated. In one 24-hour survey period, domestic violence programs in Colorado answered more than 13 hotline calls every hour.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.