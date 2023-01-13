The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted to opt out of the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, citing current compliance with the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
The board met in a special session Wednesday to consider the question.
Randy Crews, director of human resources at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said the opt-out will be good for eight years.
He said other hospital districts, such as Vail and Grant River, have also chosen to opt out of the state program for the same reason.
Lesley Fagerberg, HRRMC vice president of fiscal services, said there are still questions about how the state and federal programs work together.
Members of the board present at the online meeting were William Alderton, Jeff Post, Lydia Segal and Dean Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.