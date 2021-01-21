Patti Vincent shows at library

Salida artist Patti Vincent’s work will be on display until Feb. 28, at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
The show, “Hudson’s View” is inspired by the new, pandemic driven, social norms that we are all learning to navigate and her 2-year-old grandson, Hudson, who lives in Texas, a press release stated.
Vincent visits Hudson weekly via Facetime and receives photos via text and email.
Most of the photographs are of the animals that Hudson adores at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, in Glen Rose, Texas, where 60 animal species roam on 1,700 acres and visitors drive their cars through the acreage with cups of animal food to hand out from the safety of their cars.
Vincent started painting the animals and what started as safari animals, as seen from the view of a child’s car seat, morphed into barnyard and domestic animals while retaining Hudson’s vantage point.
The car’s door frame is used to frame the animal in each painting.
All the paintings are supported by cardboard, once again alluding to the new social norms.
Due to “stay at home” and “safer at home” orders and suggestions, many people are ordering more things online which arrive in cardboard boxes.
Vincent decided to incorporate that cardboard by painting on her share of 2020’s cardboard.
Sixteen of Vincent’s cardboard paintings are currently on view. The show includes oil paintings and gouache paintings.
All of the works on display are for sale.
Salida Regional Library is currently open from 9 a.m.-7p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Vincent can be followed on the Patti Vincent Studio Facebook page or pattivincent.com.
