Chaffee Printing Center is Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce July Business of the Month.
They earned the title because of all the ways they give back to the community, a press release from the chamber stated.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, owners Linda and Tom Richey “lifted the spirits of the business community” by printing the Small Business Strong posters seen around town.
They continued in projects and endeavors that supported the Salida community throughout the stay at home orders including printing posters and signs on behalf of Chaffee County Public Health, as well as printing signs and punch cards for the We Ark Salida weekend punch card event.
Contact Chaffee Printing center at chaffeeprinting@gmail.com or (719) 539-3439.
