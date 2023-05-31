The next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will feature Steven Sarns speaking on integrated circuits or chips – how they are made, how they are used and why there is a shortage of them – at 10 a.m. June 4 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The much-publicized chip shortage has affected nearly every aspect of everyday lives – from why you can’t get a credit card replaced to why the seat of your new car is cold, Sarns said in a press release.
Sarns, a 50-year veteran of the semiconductor industry, will explore the seemingly unrelated confluence of events that led to the global chip shortage, touching on global supply chains, espionage and trade wars.
Sarns worked in various semiconductor research and development facilities before founding his own company, where the emphasis was on empowering inventors and non-engineers to create microprocessor-based projects. The resulting products are now used worldwide in hundreds of applications.
Having sold his business 20 years ago, he continues as a hobbyist in the field.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
A discussion will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
