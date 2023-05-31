The next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will feature Steven Sarns speaking on integrated circuits or chips – how they are made, how they are used and why there is a shortage of them – at 10 a.m. June 4 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.

The much-publicized chip shortage has affected nearly every aspect of everyday lives – from why you can’t get a credit card replaced to why the seat of your new car is cold, Sarns said in a press release.

