Sunrise Rotary inducts officers

Salida Sunrise Rotary Club inducted new officers and a new board of directors for the 2020-2021 Rotary year at their Changing of the Guard ceremony June 29.
President Cecil Rhodes addressed the group by thanking past president Gary Olson for his strong leadership during the very difficult and unprecedented year. He encouraged members to remember the club motto of “service above self.”
Rhodes quoted the Rotary vision statement: “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in our self.”
He said the 2020-2021 year would continue to be difficult and unpredictable but that the club would continue to be a community of service minded Rotarians with diverse experiences working together to provide a variety of community based services and financial support for scholarships and non-profit grants.
After months of Zoom meetings, the club held a combined “in person”/Zoom breakfast meeting July 1, at Robin’s Restaurant on U.S. 50.
Ten members attended the meeting in person practicing safe distancing and wearing masks.
Another 15 members attended the meeting via Zoom.
The club will continue the combined meetings unless there is a dangerous increase in COVID-19 cases.
New officers are:
President – Cecil Rhodes
President elect – Jody Post
Secretary – Jeanne Herrick-Stare
Treasurer – Jan Schmidt
Joining the officers on the 2020-2021 board of directors are:
Past President – Gary Olson
Director – Julie Richardson
Director – Dan Larkin
For additional information about the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, visit salidasunriserotary.com.
