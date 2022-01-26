The Colorado State Forest Service recently presented its Special Recognition Partner of the Year award to Bureau of Land Management Fire Management Officer John Markalunas.
“John Markalunas has been an outstanding partner of Colorado State Forest Service and the Salida Field Office for over 15 years,” Adam Moore, Salida and Alamosa Field Offices’ supervisory forester, said in a press release.
“John’s work in resource and fire management has contributed to improved health of Colorado’s forests and watersheds. His expertise and knowledge in fire and forestry is unmatched.”
Markalunas’ work with the State Forest Service over the years includes several fuels reduction projects implemented under the Good Neighbor Agreement, assistance with development of several Community Wildfire Protection Plans and support for fuels reduction grants, among other accomplishments.
“I’m very flattered to be recognized by Colorado State Forest Service – those folks do amazing work,” said Markalunas. “They are a great partner to work with, whose mission aligns with my role with the BLM in fire and fuels mitigation.”
“Interagency partnerships, such as the Good Neighbor Agreement, increase the effectiveness of forest and rangeland health initiatives across boundaries,” said Cathy Cook, BLM Rocky Mountain District manager. “John recognizes the need to collaborate with partners to improve the quality and quantity of work that can be achieved. I’m so proud of John’s work and recognition.”
The Good Neighbor Authority, authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill, allows the Bureau of Land Management to enter into cooperative agreements with states to perform forest, rangeland and watershed restoration projects on federal lands. It allows effective sharing of limited resources to achieve landscape-scale treatments that mitigate fire risk, improve forest health and reduce risk to life and property.
In Colorado, the Good Neighbor Authority is executed through the Good Neighbor Agreement with Colorado State Forest Service.
Markalunas earned his bachelor’s degree in ecology and conservation studies from the University of Colorado in Boulder and has worked in fire and fuels mitigation for 30 years with Boulder County, the U.S. Forest Service and BLM.
He began his career in fire as a way to pay for college, citing the landscapes, camaraderie, adventure and hard work as the hooks that caught him.
A native Coloradan, Markalunas enjoys skiing, gardening and beekeeping when not on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.