Poncha Springs will be getting their second stoplight, as Colorado Department of Transportation workers install a signal at the northwest intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285.
Julie Constan, CDOT Traffic & Safety program manager, said that the decision to install the traffic signal was based on several factors, including:
• Reports received from maintenance crews and law enforcement about near misses at the intersection.
•CDOT observing drivers having to wait a significant period of time to make a left hand turn from U.S. 285 onto U.S. 50, which may lead to risky decisions.
• Observed southbound traffic backed up on U.S. 285 during peak summer traffic.
Constan said that CDOT has been working closely with Chaffee County, Poncha Springs, and Salida regarding this intersection.
“This highway location has been a priority for the San Luis Valley Transportation Planning Region for at least 5 years now,” Constan said. “Also, the project location is in CDOT’s current statewide plan, and our goal is to continue to make more significant changes as additional funding becomes available.”
The final phase of installation will take place 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday. Motorists will encounter lane shifts and periodic stops guided by flagging personnel.
