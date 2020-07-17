Chaffee County collected $469,080.23 sales tax during May, up 12.95 percent from last year.
In May 2019, the county collected $415,314.19, up 6.48 percent from 2018.
That revenue comes from the county’s 2 percent sales tax, which is shared among the county, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The county collects an additional .75 percent sales tax designated for two specific funds. The first is a .5 percent sales tax for the Emergency Services fund. The second is the .25 percent Common Ground tax approved by voters in 2018 for forest health, agriculture and recreation impacts.
The Emergency Services fund collected $205,423.55 for May, while Common Ground collected $102,711.78.
The county has collected $2,860,765.99 in sales taxes this year.
In January the county collected $399,579.20, up 18.74 percent from 2019.
In February it collected $486.652.07, up 26.55 percent.
March saw a collection of $408,396.00, up 22.64 percent, while April brought in $345,404.29, up 10.21 percent.
