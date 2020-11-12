The property owner of 120 W. Second Street in downtown Salida has changed his plans.
Sam Mick, the property owner, was considering adding a second and a third story to his existing building before meeting with Salida’s Historical Preservation Commission during a work session Oct. 29.
After talking with the committee and getting some advice, the property owner, Mick, had decided to scale down his request.
Keith Krebs, the commission’s chairman, said by the time the work session had ended, the property owner had agreed to a single story addition on top of the current building, converting the entire building for residential use.
“The committee made some good suggestions that he (Mick) took as valuable input,” Krebs said. “It was a good give and take session.”
The commission will vote on Mick’s official application for the second story addition at its Dec. 3 regular meeting.
The building, historically known as the Nevens-Koster Real Estate Agency, was built pre-1927.
