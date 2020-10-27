CDOT to perform culvert work on U.S. 285 north of Poncha Springs

The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform culvert work on U.S. 285 approximately 1.5 miles north of Poncha Springs near mile marker 128.5, for the next two weeks.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Nov. 6, travelers will encounter lane shifts, one-lane alternating traffic and brief periodic full traffic stops.
Motorists should allow for extra travel time.
A wide load restriction and a 40 mph speed reduction will be enforced.
Crews will replace the Cameron Ditch culvert that crosses the highway at CR 148, just north of CR 140 (Airport Road).
The project will be performed as weather permits.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for workers, heavy equipment and flagging personnel.
Travelers should be aware that traffic control devices and lane shifts will be set in place throughout the two-week duration of the project, including nights and weekends.
