Salida Mountain Trails and Central Colorado Mountain Riders, in collaboration with the Salida Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, will lead a volunteer event on National Trails Day Saturday to restore part of the Rainbow Trail near Salida.
The organizers, who have signed up more than 50 volunteers, will collectively invest about $10,000 in the trail on this one day alone, according to a press release. The estimate uses the current volunteer rate of $28.54 per hour, plus tools, transportation and other materials.
Salida Mountain Trails is a nonprofit that builds, maintains and advocates for nonmotorized trails, while the nonprofit Central Colorado Mountain Riders support motorized trails. Organizers said the two groups are working together to make the Rainbow Trail more sustainable and user-friendly and to address issues stemming from the 2019 Decker Fire and subsequent rainstorms.
“Our organizations have a history of working together to make this shared trail safe, sustainable and fun for all users,” Jon Terbush, executive director of Salida Mountain Trails, said in the release. “We’re proud to continue that partnership with a joint volunteer project that adds tremendous value to a treasured local asset.”
Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and Soulcraft Brewing are donating lunch and libations for the volunteers, who will also receive a commemorative Rainbow Trail hat from Salida Mountain Trails.
