The Arkansas River served as a race track for nearly 70 giant rubber ducks Sunday during the Lucky Ducky Race put on by Salida Sunrise Rotary Club. 

The duck race is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club, with three different levels of sponsorship: silver, gold and platinum. This year’s race raised a little more than $15,000.

