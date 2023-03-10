Chaffee County Community Foundation announced that Rachele Vierthaler of Nathrop has joined the nonprofit organization in the newly created position of director of operations.
Vierthaler will develop and manage the foundation’s core processes, including its operational and financial systems, and she will serve as the primary point of contact for its fiscal sponsored organizations and donor-advised funds, a press release stated.
In addition to three years as a foundation board member where she served on the Grants and Finance committees, Vierthaler previously worked for Colorado Department of Human Services as a program specialist in Nathrop.
She also has held positions at Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver and was a research assistant at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, supporting projects that addressed social issues.
Vierthaler began her career in the Peace Corps, serving in the Dominican Republic as a youth, family and community development volunteer.
She earned a master’s degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas.
