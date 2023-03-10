Chaffee County Community Foundation announced that Rachele Vierthaler of Nathrop has joined the nonprofit organization in the newly created position of director of operations.

Vierthaler will develop and manage the foundation’s core processes, including its operational and financial systems, and she will serve as the primary point of contact for its fiscal sponsored organizations and donor-advised funds, a press release stated.

