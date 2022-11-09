The Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will feature a presentation on the International Dark-Sky Association and local Dark Sky initiatives at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato will introduce the International Dark Sky Association and local Dark Sky initiatives that are underway, a press release stated.
The International Dark-Sky Association works to protect night skies for present and future generations. Martini and Naccarato will present information about the impact of light pollution on wildlife, humans and the energy wasted by excessive lighting.
Several local communities have achieved Dark Sky designation, as well as the Great Sand Dunes National Park.
Martini worked as a raft guide in the area in the 1980s before attending college. Returning to Salida seven years ago, she became involved with the Dark Sky initiative in response to bright lights shining into her Salida home.
Naccarato is executive director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. She holds a master’s degree in environmental management.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is invited. Masks are welcome.
