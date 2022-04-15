The Buena Vista Board of Trustees denied the Stackhaus property annexation and zoning ordinance during its Tuesday meeting. The measure failed by one vote, 3-2; it needed four votes to pass.
Voting took place after three hours of discussion, comments and amendments to the contract.
The contract would have seen affordable housing placed within three to five years with 48 apartments priced from 80 to 140 percent area median income.
Townhouses in the development would have been priced higher, from 100 to 140 percent AMI, to pay for the apartments. The apartments and housing would have been sold and rented to Chaffee County locals with 20 percent of the homes allowed as short-term rentals.
During the meeting 17 people spoke against the annexation, with all living close to the area of development. The protesters’ main arguments revolved around traffic, noise, placement and zoning use.
The protests were addressed by the board, Town Attorney Jeff Parker and developer Alex Telthorst, who made further amendments to the contract involving development of street lights and signs in the area to help control the flow of traffic.
The contract was still met with resistance from Trustees Cindy Swisher and Gina Lucrezi, who voted against the annexation and zoning ordinances.
“You all want housing, but when it comes to putting down houses you won’t do a thing,” Mayor Duff Lacy said before the final vote.
“It’s pretty disappointing. I put a lot of thought, time and resources into this,” Telthorst said. “I’m worried the message this will send to my fellow developers on the intent and direction of the town. I appreciate the board and staff members who were willing to work with me to try and make this work.”
Voting in favor were Trustees Devin Rowe, David Volpe and Libby Fay.
In other business, Town Special Projects Manager Joel Benson revealed updated charges and fees for town water rates. The proposed plan will work with a tiered water rate system with a base fee for water usage of less than 5,000 gallons.
Volpe moved to approve the changes, seconded by Lucrezi, and the board unanimously approved.
Town Planning Director Joseph Teipel presented the contract to purchase water rights from Bray-Allen.
The purchases will cost $1.2 million and open up the possibility of new drainage for the town.
Fay moved to approve the purchase, seconded by Swisher. The board voted unanimously to approve.
