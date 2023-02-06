Public Works Director David Lady will present a Poncha Boulevard design and construction planning update during the city council’s work season 6 p.m. today.
The 2023 plan will include streetscape and utility improvements from Crestone Avenue to Grant Street, while the 2024 plan covers from Grant Street to Holman Avenue.
The proposed schedule for the plan is:
• Spring of 2023 – sanitary sewer main and water service line replacements.
• Summer and fall of 2023 – roadway improvements along Poncha Boulevard from Crestone Avenue to Grant Street.
• Fall of 2023 – final landscaping of islands and area along Thonhoff Park.
• Spring and summer of 2024 – roadway improvements along Poncha Boulevard from Grant Street to Holman Avenue.
• Fall of 2024 – final landscaping of islands and linear trail along golf course.
Council will also discuss the 2022 post-election and home rule online survey compiled by Megellan Strategies.
They will review the four ballot issues and look at why Salidans voted the way they did.
The survey also asked residents their thoughts on changing over to a home rule municipality, something the council has been encouraging.
In the survey, 27 percent of people survey were favorable, 35 percent were unfavorable and 38 percent were unsure or undecided.
